Forza Horizon 5 is coming November 9, heading to Mexico this time around. Just announced at Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda Showcase, Forza Horizon 5 is looking sharp in its debut trailer, where we see some new ray-tracing and photogrammetry tech in action. It's definitely the best Forza has ever looked, with some huge dust storms, lush vegetation, and volcanic scenes.

Check out the short gameplay demo below.

As with all Microsoft games, it'll be there day one on Xbox Game Pass.

