How to unlock the Goliath in Forza Horizon 5

Wondering how to unlock the Goliath race in Forza Horizon 5? As it's the biggest race in the game, you might feel you're ready to take on the challenge. This might be especially true if you've picked up some of the faster cars in Forza's latest instalment.

There are loads of activities to get stuck into during your time in Mexico, including Barn Finds and working your way towards that Hall of Fame invite. With that said, you won't be able to hop into the Goliath race right away—there are a few other activities you'll have to get through first, and luckily, this guide will bring you up to speed. Here's how to unlock the Goliath race in Forza Horizon 5, as well as where to find it.

Forza Horizon 5 Goliath: How to unlock this race

The Goliath is the biggest race in Forza Horizon 5 by quite a way, boasting a 55 KM circuit lap. So it stands to reason that you won't get access to it straight away—you'll have to earn your chops in regular races and activities before you can unlock it.

You need to collect Accolade points to access the Goliath in the Horizon Festival Mexico adventure chapter, so you won't be able to jump into this race right at the start of your Forza journey. First, complete the intro where you arrive at the Horizon Festival, then just keep plugging away at events and challenges until you've accrued enough points to unlock more adventure chapters.

Where is the Goliath in Forza Horizon 5?

If you're ready to take on the Goliath, you'll need to head over to the Riviera Maya region on the eastern edge of the map on the coast. The race itself takes you all over the map—I said it was long—so you should brace yourself for a lengthy drive.