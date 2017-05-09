Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels DLC footage looks like Trackmania

Forza Horizon 3 is briefly departing from its broier-than-thou summer festival vibe to dabble in Hot Wheels. So basically, Turn 10 is introducing mid-air loop-the-loops and boost pads, in addition to a line-up of cars more suited to racing on tracks like these (and all emblazoned with the Hot Wheels logo, of course).

It's a very good concept on paper, similar though it might be to Trackmania and GTA 5's recent fling with adamantly-unrealistic stunt racing. Now, thanks to a recent livestream, you can watch a fairly lengthy chunk of gameplay footage, accompanied by some occasionally-informative, usually-banal developer chatter.

The actual footage kicks off at around the 30 minutes mark. The expansion is due to release May 9, or May 10 in Australia. It'll boast ten Hot Wheels cars and a chain of islands riddled with mysteriously airborne racing tracks. I'm excited.