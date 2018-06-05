Fortnite's new Bouncer Traps send shopping carts skyward

Fortnite's latest content update adds the Bouncer Trap to Battle Royale, and new Chrome Commando heroes to Save the World.

Bouncer Traps come in packs of three from chests, llamas and drops, and are designed to "send friend or foe soaring". I'm all about how they work in tandem with the battle royale's new shopping carts, though, which is demonstrated by YouTube person Fortnite Bull here:

The sky's the limit, indeed. It's worth noting Bouncer Traps can be placed on floors and walls—and I'm most interested to see how players combine both uses to get the drop on their targets. I basically want Fortnite versions of this.

Elsewhere, content update v4.3 adds the Chrome Commandos to Fortnite's Save the World variant. Look out for them on the Event Store on Wednesday June 6 at 5pm PST / Thursday June 7 at 1am BST.

Epic isn't clear on how these characters fit into Save the World, but does provide their names—Diecast Jonesy and Chromium Ramirez. Read more about Fornite's content update v4.3 this way.

By the way, did you see the Fortnite recreation of Childish Gambino's 'This is America'?

Want more Fortnite? We've got you covered.