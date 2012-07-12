Fortnite will be a PC exclusive and Epic's first Unreal Engine 4 game

Epic's Cliff Bleszinski announced at a Comic-Con panel today that Fortnite will be first title built with Unreal Engine 4 and will be a PC exclusive. Set for a 2013 release, Fortnite is a cooperative builder-shooter in which you'll build defenses while the sun shines and defend it at all costs when night falls.

"Next-gen's here. It's been here. It's a high-end PC," said Bleszinski, according to Joystiq .

The game's official site is live, and there's a batch of new screens below, as well as last year's trailer.