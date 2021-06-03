Where to raid an artifact at Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle in Fortnite

Fortnite season 6's final week of challenges is here, and players have one last chance to grab some bonus XP, barring any last-minute changes. You'll want to make sure you've mopped up any challenges you haven't finished yet, since season 7 is just around the corner, along with a new alien abduction theme.

This week, Epic wants you to raid artifacts from Stealthy Stronghold and Coral Castle, two of Fortnite's most dense and strange environments. You'll need to raid a total of two artifacts, one from each location, to complete this challenge.

You don't have to scour the map for these artifacts, though. We've done the legwork of looking around for you and drawing up the perfect treasure map. Read on for a full look at where to find artifacts in Fortnite.

Stealthy Stronghold artifact locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Artifact locations are from right to left.

Artifact location 1: Resting behind a small crumbling wall in the northeast part of the map.

Artifact location 2: The ruins in the southeast area. Look for the building with a large tree sticking out of it. The artifact is at the base of the tree inside the building.

Artifact location 3: In a building in the west area. Look for a set of stone stairs. The artifact is below those stairs. You can access the room by entering from ground level opposite of the stairs.

Coral Castle artifact locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

This should be a little easier since Coral Castle isn't as shrouded in darkness as Stealthy Stronghold. All locations are from right to left.

Artifact location 1: The easiest to spot. It's sitting on top of a large rock mound northeast of the central castle.

Artifact location 2: The northern area of Coral Castle. It's under an arch that's partially submerged in water. You'll see it beneath the waterline and should be able to just swim to it.

Artifact location 3: The center of the castle. It's in the pool of water on the ground floor.

Find one artifact at each location and you'll receive a cool 24,000 XP. And don't forget, make sure to finish up as many challenges as you can before the end of the season. For more, check out our Fortnite hub for extra guides and news.

In case you missed it, Fortnite season 7 is getting a graphics upgrade for PC players, so make sure your specs are up to snuff.