Where to find no swimming signs in Fortnite

If you're looking for a Fortnite no swimming sign, you've come to the right place. While we wait for Fortnite Chapter 2 season 2, the overtime challenges are in full swing. Now, as part of your new 8-Ball vs Scratch tasks, you're tasked with finding these special signposts, and completely disobey them.

That said, you only need to find two Fortnite no swimming sign spots and swim near them, so hopefully you can get in and out before the in-game fuzz come to give you a good ticking off. Below we'll show you more than just two, so you can simply visit the sign closest to where you find yourself.

Fortnite no swimming sign locations

So, to help you get this challenge done and dusted as quickly as possible, the Fortnite no swimming sign locations are:

On west side of Sweaty Sands , on the beach

, on the beach At the top of the large waterfall - known as Gorgeous Gorge - north west of Lazy Lake

On the north side of the Hydro 16 dam, northwest of Misty Meadows

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've found each sign, hope into the nearest body of water you can find on two occasions to complete the challenge. It's nice and simple, so long as you don't get caught: you never know who's watching.

