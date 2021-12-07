How to get Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz from Gears of War in Fortnite

Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz are coming to Fortnite Chapter 3. The Gears of War characters were teased early on as Chapter 3 launched, debuting officially in the Season 1 overview trailer. Players were surprised to see that neither character was immediately available via the battle pass or in the Fortnite item shop, though.

Details are scarce, but via a leak, we now know when Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz will likely become available in the item shop: December 10.

Over the course of the original Gears of War trilogy, Marcus helped define the modern image of the surly badass videogame "space marine." Kait Diaz then picked up the mantle of Gears protagonist after growing up as a member of the Stranded clan, a group of survivors who shunned the militaristic rule of the COGs. Now they get to win some victory royales alongside Spider-Man and Ariana Grande.

When do Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz release in Fortnite?

According to longtime data miner HypeX, the Gears of War characters will arrive in Fortnite on December 10 and will remain in the item shop until at least December 12. The exact time they drop is unknown, but historically the shop is refreshed in the afternoon/early evening depending on your time zone in North America.

Fortnite Gears of War skins and cosmetics

Wondering what Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz look like in-game beyond just the brief glimpse we've already gotten? Here's a promotional image obtained via data miner FN_Assist.

New Epic Games Launcher Notification:NEW IN GAME: Fortnite - Delta-One SetLegendary heroes Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz bring the unique skills of Delta-One to the Island - available now! pic.twitter.com/UoEtu1u8VODecember 6, 2021 See more

All in all, it's a pretty solid conversion to the Fortnite world. Marcus looks appropriately aged for his Gears 5 incarnation, and Kait is wearing the same winter outfit she trekked around in on her journey in the same game.

It's unclear if there will be any additional cosmetics included with either Marcus or Kait, and whether or not they'll be solid in a bundle, separately, or both. My money is on both, just knowing what we know about past crossovers, and we'll likely see at least one or two cosmetic items to go along with them. Can we hope for a chainsaw gun harvesting tool?

It's also unclear how many V-bucks either Gears character will cost, but bank on it being at least 1,200 per skin, and perhaps somewhere around 2,800 for a bundle.

While we're waiting for Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz to drop into the fray, check out our Fortnite Chapter 3 guides for more news on the latest skins.