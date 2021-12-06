Where to destroy signal jammers in Fortnite

Destroying a few Fortnite signal jammers is just one of the activities we're pursuing now that Chapter 3 has landed. I've been covering Fortnite for multiple years now, on and off—mostly off in the past year, I'll admit—but I'm consistently impressed by how many inventive ideas Epic Games produce to freshen up its battle royale formula. As Rich notes, Chapter 3 is another extraordinary refresh .

I don't pretend to understand the half of it by now, but I do know that legendary character, The Foundation, has been revealed as none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson , whose plan to defeat the evil Cube Queen involved flipping the /entire Fortnite map over/. Among other things, at least it means we know how to slide in Fortnite now.

Anyway, as part of our new set of quests, we have signal jammers in Fortnite to obliterate. You'll need to have completed the 'Discover the Device' quest first, but once you've done that you'll be able to complete a few further missions. If you've chosen to tackle The Launchpad's signal jammers first, then you're in the right place.

Where is the launchpad in Fortnite Chapter 3?

The first step of the quest is to visit The Launchpad. It's an island in the archipelago on the far east side of the new map. It's the largest island there.

(Image credit: Epic Games )

Fortnite destroy signal jammers: All locations

Next, you need to destroy at least three of the Fortnite signal jammers of the five available. As you can see, each one is dotted around the edge of The Launchpad. Make sure you destroy at least three in a single match to tick off the quest, which you can do with guns or your harvesting tool.

Check out the gallery to see where each signal jammer is located. There are five in total (3 of which are on the surrounding beach) but you only need to destroy 3 in a single match.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Epic Games)