For the first time, AMD is a CPU option in HP's refreshed Omen 15 gaming laptops

At this point, AMD hardly needs further validation that its Zen 2 architecture is the real deal. Be that as it may, HP's refreshed Omen 15 gaming laptops are another feather in AMD's cap, because for the first time, they embrace both AMD and Intel, rather than just Intel.

Specifically, the Omen 15 can be configured with a Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 4800H processor, both of which are based on Zen 2. It's the latest generation CPU architecture from AMD.

Meanwhile, those who prefer to stick with Intel can still do so—the Omen 15 also offers a range of Comet Lake-H options, up to a 10th generation Core i7 10750H CPU.

Pricing starts at a reasonable $999 or $909, depending on which way you lean. If opting for an AMD build, the entry level model consists of a Ryzen 5 4600H, GeForce RTX 1650 Ti, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $999. In Intel territory, $999 gets you a Core i5 10300H paired with the same parts. The Intel model is also slightly brighter (300 nits versus 250 nits), though both are 1080p displays. Incidentally, while not mentioned in the press release, HP's website lets you configure the same Intel build but with a 250 nits display, for $909.

Those are modest configs, and if you have a bigger budget, you can opt for more bang. For example, the following are also options:

Core i5 10300H, RTX 2060, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, 1080p@144Hz—$1,099

Ryzen 7 4800H, GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 1080p@144Hz—$1,299

(Image credit: HP)

There are a bunch of combinations available, and of course pricing varies accordingly. In general, though, the Omen 15 is competitively priced for the most part. Depending on your budget, you can configure an Omen 15 with up to an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, up to 32GB of RAM, up to a 1080p@300Hz or 4K@120Hz display, and up to 1TB of SSD space (there's also an unnecessary RAID 0 option for storage).

HP redesigned the chassis for this round, with a focus on making it more appealing to a wider audience (for work and play instead of just play). It's also a bit thinner (11 percent) than the last year's model, at 0.89 inches (22.5mm).

A jaunt over to HP's website shows you can configure a system around Intel's processors right now, starting at $909. AMD options will presumably be available soon. In the meantime, there is a sole AMD option on Best Buy's website. It costs $1,349 and comes with a Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, and 1TB SSD.

(Image credit: HP)

In related news, HP unveiled another first—the Pavilion Gaming 16, which as the model name suggests is a 16-inch gaming laptop. It's a bit of an oddball size, though according to HP, it's similar to a 15-inch laptop because it uses "micro-edge bezels." Putting actual numbers to the claim, it measures 14.57 (W) x 10.33 (D) 0.93 (H) inches.

This one is Intel only, configurable with up to a Core i7 10750H processor and up to an RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU. Compared to the Omen 15, it's a lighter duty, cheaper gaming laptop starting at $799.