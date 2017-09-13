Popular

For Honor's upcoming Tribute mode is 4v4 CTF with three flags

Capturing an 'offering' will provide a team-wide buff, but the enemy can always take it away.

Ubisoft's medieval clobbering sim For Honor is getting a new 4v4 "objective mode" called Tribute, in which teams must compete to collect "offerings" to present at one of three shrines. Each shrine with an offering will grant the entire team a buff—but only for as long as they can hold it. 

Shrines can boost a team's offensive, defensive, or awareness capability, enabling teams to prioritize based on their preferred style of play. Or you can just brawl over whichever is closest at hand, if that's your thing. Either way, once a team has laid claim to all three offerings, a countdown begins: If the team with the offerings can retain control of them until it hits zero, they win.   

It's an interesting twist on Capture the Flag: With three "flags" in play and only four players per side, there will hopefully be some real tension between offensive and defensive play as matches progress—perhaps even enough to help it start to overcome all that went wrong in the early days. Full details on the new Tribute mode will be revealed at 9 am PT tomorrow on Twitch.  

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
