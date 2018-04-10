Football Manager World Championships winner to coach real-world team

At the first ever Football Manager World Esports Championships competitor Dan Fry, showed prolific digital managerial skills to net a £15,000 win. The FMWEC saw 64 players battling it out at Insomnia 62—the UK's largest gaming festival—to become the world’s best digital dugout director.

Here's a highlights reel:

Surplus to his cash prize, Fry will also manage Norwich City Legends against Inter Forever in a charity match held at Carrow Road stadium on Sunday May 20, 2018.

In memory of The Canaries' triumphant 1993-1994 season UEFA Cup run, the likes of Darren Huckerby, Grant Holt, Chris Sutton, Javier Zanetti, Marco Materazzi and Jurgen Klinsmann will face off for a good cause. Nominated charities include the Norwich Community Sports Foundation and The Nest.

That's a serious win for Mr. Fry, but I've been known to take Football Manager pretty seriously too. I've fallen out with midfielders who couldn't cross the road, strikers who couldn't score at the bingo, referees who I'm certain were out to get me, and my girlfriend Jenny who insists I've got a problem. Try telling me it's only a game, dearest reader, I dare you.