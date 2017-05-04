Flight Sim World promises to bring "unprecedented" realism to Early Access

There was a time, long, long ago, when flight simulators dominated the PC gaming market. Those days probably aren't coming back, but it's still a good day to be a fan of the genre: Train Simulator studio Dovetails Games has announced that its new game, Flight Sim World, is on the way to Steam Early Access, with officially licensed general aviation aircraft that is says will offer "an unprecedented level of realism and detail" to digital pilots.

“The time has come for a new flight simulator which really focuses on the physical quality of the aircraft and a flight model which brings them to life," executive producer Stephen Hood said. “After doing some intensive work on the game engine—such as providing a much-needed 64-bit element—we now have a flight simulation platform which will allow us and our partners to focus on creating new and exciting ways for simmers to benefit from these advances. New features and expansions to Flight Sim World will be rolled out as part of the Early Access program and beyond, reinforcing our absolute commitment to the hobby."

Flight Sim World will give players "full control over weather, location, and time of day," and also enables the inclusion of random events for an extra layer of challenge. The aircraft will react to changing weather conditions realistically, making a "remarkably unique home simulation experience," the studio said. "Watch the raindrops race across your windscreen in stormy weather, while the physics engine challenges you with true-to-life aircraft behavior, including edge-of-envelope spins and stalls." Multiplayer will be supported, and a "Pro Mission Editor" will be included as well.

A game like this obviously isn't for everyone, but for serious fans of the genre the promised attention to detail is tremendously appealing. Quality flight simulation, without the distractions of combat or a "save-the-world" storyline, is all about realism. Hood says in the announcement video that, "As a pilot you care hugely about the environments around you. It has to be accurately portrayed in Flight Sim World in order for you to fear it."

Flight Sim World is expected to go live on Steam Early Access sometime this month. Find out more at flightsimworld.com.