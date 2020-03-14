Flesh-warping RPG Geneforge is coming back, remastered and full of new content

Science-fantasy RPG Geneforge was released in 2001, and following a successful Kickstarter campaign by creators Spiderweb Software it’s getting a remaster in 2021. Geneforge was a unique game, a science-fantasy indie RPG adventure from a time before indies could reliably go big or successful via distribution platforms like Steam or GOG. (I played it on a burned CD copy in 2002. Sorry, Geneforge devs.) Geneforge had players as a Shaper, a wizard with the ability to literally create new forms of life, then use your twisted monsters in turn-based combat. The remastered game will feature improved interface, graphics, and game design, but won’t make any major changes to the game story. It was originally planned to include a few new characters, storylines, and abilities, but the success of the Kickstarter means more is coming.

Having met its $75,000 stretch goal, the remaster of Geneforge 1 – Mutagen will include an entirely new multi-zone region with new characters, quests, and loot. Spiderweb software’s games have grown a lot since 2001, though they don’t use high-end modern graphics and likely never will. Their mechanical and story complexity, however, is hard to beat for diehard RPG enthusiasts. So this upgrade will be a boon for those who like these old games, but find an interface that was already hard to use in 2001 almost unbearable. You can follow development on the game’s Kickstarter page and on the Spiderweb Software website. For further background on the original game check out a shocking thorough Wikipedia page.