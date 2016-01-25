After a rough launch that led to an apology for the incomplete state of the game, Five Nights at Freddy's World has been removed from Steam. FNAF creator Scott Cawthon said in a message that in spite of the relatively positive overall reception the game had received, he “was not satisfied with the reviews and ratings it was getting.”

“For that reason, I've decided to remove the game from Steam,” Cawthon wrote. “I've also asked Valve to make it so that the game can be refunded regardless of the amount of the time it has been owned, meaning that anyone can get a refund at any time. It may take them a while to set that up, but it will be in place soon.”

He repeated his pledge to continue working on the game, and said that once he's ready to release an update, he'll replace the demo on Gamejolt (which also appears to have been removed) with the full game. Once it's re-released, he added, it will be free.

“I appreciate your support, and I encourage you all to refund your Steam game (even if you enjoyed the game), and download the new version when it becomes available on GameJolt,” Cawthon wrote. He didn't indicate whether FNAF World will be re-released on Steam as well.

Five Nights at Freddy's World, a cute and colorful adventure-RPG spinoff of the cult-hit horror series Five Nights at Freddy's, was originally scheduled for release in February but went live on Steam last week. It had a “very positive” rating based on aggregated Steam user reviews, but its rough and incomplete state led to a wave of complaints from players, and ultimately an acknowledgment from Cawthon that he had released the game prematurely.