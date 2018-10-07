Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 8, 2018)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor

Steam page

Release: October 4

Developer: Stray Fawn Studio

Price: $19.99

Launched into Early Access last week, Nimbatus is a simulator about creating space drones and navigating them through a "destructible, procedurally generated galaxy". In order to create these drones you'll be exploring, mining for resources, conducting research expeditions and, crucially, defending yourself against enemies. The nominal Nimbatus is a mobile drone factory, and apparently other space dwellers aren't too fond of its existence. Stray Fawn Studio lists FTL, Reassembly, Kerbal Space Program and Besiege as sources of inspiration, and while the game currently lacks the campaign which its 1.0 version will feature, if the prospect of a complex space drone simulator appeals to you, you're probably already on this.

Beat Hazard 2

Steam page

Release: October 4

Developer: Cold Beam Games

Price: $18.99

A sequel to the much loved Beat Hazard, this is an arcade shooter with a psychedelic science-fiction aesthetic. Most importantly, the gameplay "ebbs and flows" based on the music that's playing: and that music is selected by you. And you won't need to own the audio files either, because Beat Hazard 2 is compatible with Spotify, Amazon Music, Youtube and many other music services. You can even play along to internet radio. This sequel also boasts procedurally generated boss ships, with each track creating "a unique archenemy ship for you to vanquish". It's currently in Early Access, but only for fine-tuning.

Visage

Steam page

Release: October 2

Developer: SadSquare Studio

Price: $24.99

If you're one of the droves of fans who couldn't get enough of Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills demo (which was called PT, and exclusive to PS4), there's plenty of modern survival horror games aping that aesthetic. Visage appears to be among those: you'll be exploring "a mysterious ever-changing house in a slow-paced, atmospheric world that combines both uncannily comforting and horrifyingly realistic environments". Eerie domestic environments seem to feature heavily, but if the trailer is any indication things get very screwed up indeed. It'll be in Early Access for "at least" four months, with the final version expected to feature more chapters, more environments, and other stuff.

The Midnight Sanctuary

Steam page

Release: October 4

Developer: CAVYHOUSE

Price: $9.99

The Midnight Sanctuary is a visual novel with a bizarre "cut-paper" art style. It falls into the realm of occult horror, according to developer CAVYHOUSE, and the trailer is definitely as alluring and eerie as that descriptor demands. To be honest, it's hard to get a read on exactly what the narrative is here: there's an isolated village and potentially the threat of apocalypse. Fans of horror and visual novels will no doubt be interested, but this will probably appeal to anyone interested in unusual games.

Big Day

Steam page

Release: October 2

Developer: Sonic Shield

Price: $9.99

If you thought we'd go a week without pixel-art, think again! Big Day is an ARPG featuring a big burly protagonist mowing down thousands of zombies. Studio Sonic Shield cites the Tarantino series Kill Bill as an inspiration, so expect to be mowing down thousands of zombies with a semblance of grace. There's weapon modification, over-the-top explosions, and plenty of blood. The game will remain in Early Access for the next six months, with 80 percent of the game already finished.