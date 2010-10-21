First Fallout: New Vegas patch has arrived

Since Fallout: New Vegas was released in the US on Tuesday, players have been discovering a raft of weird and wonderful bugs. The good news is that the game was patched this morning, and more updates are planned for the near future. Read on for the patch details, and a round up of some of the most freakish bugs.

Today's update, which will apply automatically when you launch the game, is said to fix "quest and scripting issues." There's no mention of fixing "moonwalking dog issues", or "dog eyeball placement issues" just yet, but speaking to Kotaku , Bethesda's marketing man, Peter Hines has said "we are currently working on releasing patches/updates as quickly as possible for Fallout: New Vegas,", so further updates should be coming soon.

For now, people are still finding nightmarish examples of reality gone-wrong. The most remarkable bug was uncovered by Shodan210, and quickly thrown up on Reddit . It's somehow funny and incredibly creepy at the same time. David Lynch would struggle to match the weirdness of this slow talking man's gently rotating noggin. Check it out.

[via VG247 ]