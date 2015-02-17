First Evil Within DLC, The Assignment, to launch in March

Bethesda has announced that The Assignment, the first DLC release for The Evil Within, will be out next month. Precisely when next month hasn't been nailed down, but hey, it's a start.

The news comes accompanied by a very brief teaser video in which someone—Juli Kidman, going by Bethesda's description of the DLC from late last year—is hiding in a closet, trying to avoid the attention of a monstrous creature that's clearly trying to track her down. In the background, somebody's mumbling what Polygon says sounds like "must sleep," but I can't make it out well enough to say one way or the other.

While The Evil Within followed the unfortunate adventures of detective Sebastian Castellanos, The Assignment is all about his partner, whose perspective will help clear up "other mysteries about the world and the characters," Game Director John Johanas said in the December DLC announcement. "We definitely leave some of the mysteries open, but I feel we shed a lot of light on the lore of Ruvik, STEM, and the characters while asking (and answering) a whole new set of questions regarding Juli and her mission."

The Assignment is the first of two Evil Within DLC packs that focus on Kidman, while a third will apparently puts players in the boots of the Keeper, he being the guy with the box perched rakishly on his head. All three are included in The Evil Within season pass and will also presumably be sold individually, although again pricing is yet to be revealed.