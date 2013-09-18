Firefall developer Red 5 Studios lays off 10 percent of workforce

CEO and Founder of Red 5 Studios Mark Kern announced that the company is laying off 10 percent of its staff. "As Firefall matures, we must transition our priorities and our development strategy to focus on streamlined operations and live product support," Kern said.

According to the statement, most of the people laid off were from Red 5's “video internet entertainment channel,” known as Stage 5 TV. The statement assures that the recent layoffs won't affect Firefall's development and promises a juicy new patch to be issued later this month.

This might feel a bit sudden considering Red 5 recently announced it was temporarily pulling Firefall's PVP mode out of the field for additional polishing. I don't know what percentage of Red 5's staff worked on the video channel, so it's difficult to know exactly how much (if any) of the core team was laid off as well.

As always, we wish those affected by the layoffs the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Thanks, Polygon .