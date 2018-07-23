Finally, a Skyrim mod that lets you ride Mecha Godzilla

In 2015, modder gg77 created a Skyrim mod which let players shapeshift into creatures other than werewolves, like werebears and werebats and also Godzilla. Ordinary things like that. But what if you want to, say, ride Godzilla instead of become him? To tower over your foes in the afternoon but still be able to fit through a doorway in the evening? More importantly, what if you want to ride Mecha Godzilla, who is a mech and therefore better than regular Godzilla? Well, now there's a mod for that too, also courtesy of gg77: it's called Godzilla and Company, and it adds not one, but three kaiju mounts to Skyrim.

As you may have guessed, the headlining act is Mecha Godzilla, in all his shiny metal glory. You can also ride vanilla Godzilla if you're wrong, as well as the pterodactyl-like Rodan. Temper your fantasies of burninating the countryside, though: the mod's massive mounts are meant purely for riding and won't help you in combat. That being said, using the mod's monster eggs, you can at least spawn an army of giant monsters in Whiterun. I think we net zero on that.

You can find download and installation instructions on Nexus Mods. You'll need to fiddle with some game files to get the camera to work properly, and the end result is still a little janky, but that's a small price to pay for a view like this: