Final Fantasy XIV PC release date: Sep 30th

The new Final Fantasy MMO is coming to PC before it arrives on PS3, and it's going to be out in three months time. Square Enix have confirmed the release date as 30th September. They've also confirmed what will be in the special edition, including early access from the 22nd September. Contents below.



EARLY ACCESS – Play a few days prior to the release of the PC Standard Edition



BEHIND-THE-SCENES DVD – Get an insider look at the making of FINAL FANTASY XIV with exclusive video content, interviews and more in this special documentary DVD



SECURITY TOKEN – A FINAL FANTASY XIV branded Security Token used in addition to your regular password



ADVENTURERS BRANDED TUMBLER – Carry a small piece of Eorzea around with you with this branded tumbler



MAP OF EORZEA – A detailed map showing the key areas of Eorzea, essential for the committed traveller



TRAVEL JOURNAL – Record your travels in this journal filled with pages of never-before-seen concept art



FREE GAMEPLAY – 30-day free gameplay



GUEST PASS – Invite a friend to play free for a limited time



GAME DISC GAME MANUAL

