Final Fantasy XIV extends free trial, reveals update details

If you've bought a copy of Final Fantasy XIV you'll have received 30 days free subscription. Because of the many problems that the game has experienced on launch, that 30 day subscription is set to be extended by a further month. A list of changes planned for the next big patch has also been released, read on for the details.

Square Enix announced the trial period extension on their site saying, "considering the nature of much of the feedback we received, and the current state of the game, we have decided to extend the free trial period for all users."

In a separate post the details of the next version update are outlined. Improvements listed include interface alterations, and a claim that the lag problems many players have experienced will be fixed. The update is due in late November. Check out the announcement from game director, Nabbuaki Komoto, for more information on the planned changes, which also include game rebalances to encourage group play, an increase in monster population and improved chat features.

[via RPS ]