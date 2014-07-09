Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn 'Defenders of Eorzea' update launches today

What more could you want from a major Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn update than Chocobo raising? A lot apparently, because update 2.3 for Square Enix's well-received MMO reboot is teeming with new content. Dungeons, questlines, bosses and new game modes abound. Chief among the additions is a new three-faction PVP mode called Frontline, which allows 72 players to brawl head-to-head in the region of Carteneau. That won't be confusing at all.
Here's the list of new additions, with a video explaining it all at the bottom:
- Primal Battle Hard/Extreme Mode: Ramuh
- New Dungeons: Hullbreaker Isle, Stone Vigil (Hard Mode), Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard Mode)
- New Crafting Skill: Desynthesis
- The Hunt
- Frontline: Three-faction PvP
- Continuation of the Crystal Tower
- New Main Story and Side Quests
- Chocobo Raising
- Housing (Private Chambers)