Fighting Fantasy Legends Portal releases today for all your dying in a dark hole needs

From the distant recesses of 1984, Nomad Games and Asmodee Digital have resurrected yet more classic 80s game books in a modern digital format. Roguelike game plus book combinations Deathtrap Dungeon, Trial of Champions, and Armies of Death are included in the release, each modified to use the same visually driven style as last year’s Fighting Fantasy Legends. Somewhere between a roguelike and a choose your own adventure, Fighting Fantasy is a card and dice based RPG with a branching narrative in a very classic adventure fantasy world—the kind of place that came out of the earliest days of Dungeons & Dragons. The publishers have also hinted that further gamebooks in the series will come to this game, though what form that takes remains to be seen.

Though game books and solitaire roleplaying adventures were no new thing when the first Fighting Fantasy books were written and released, few gaming industry authors ever reached the mainstream like Ian Livingstone. His and Steve Jackson’s books went on to inspire an entire generation of gamers, many of whom are making games today. For more on the series, check out our interview with Ian Livingstone and Nomad Games from around last year's release of the first Fighting Fantasy Legends game.