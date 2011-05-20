Fifa 12 trailer leak shows "impact engine" in action

A leaked and slightly fuzzy chunk of in-game Fifa 12 footage has found its way to VG247 , showing offthe improved animation system, and the vaunted "impact engine" that promises to deliver bone crunching collisions with accurate injury after-effects on players.

Skip to the five minute point to get straight to the good bits, which feature famous footballers falling on their millionaire faces. if you're not a football fan, it's worth nothing that DICE are borrowing their animation tech from EA's sports games for Battlefield 3 . Imagine the same realistic collisions applied to grenade blasts and bullet wounds.