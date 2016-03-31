FFXV's Tabata "aware of the big call for a PC version"

I had every appendage crossed for news of a Final Fantasy 15 PC port at Square Enix's Uncovered event on March 30. It was not to be, but don't despair—director Hajime Tabata made encouraging noises in a follow-up interview with Engadget.

"Unfortunately we weren't able to do simultaneous development on a PC and console version for 15," Tabata said. "We had to focus on the console version and our goal was to maximise, optimise everything for the HD consoles. Once that's done, then we will definitely take a good, hard look at PC and what we need to do, and consider all our options. But right now we aren't decided, we're still considering a lot of things."

More and more Japanese developers are taking good, hard looks at PC, and they seem to be deciding in its favour. PC is undoubtedly the place to play the classics what with upscaling emulators, so what better place to showcase a technically demanding refresh for the Final Fantasy series? Just saying.