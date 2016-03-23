Tekken 7 may be coming to PC

PC is becoming an ever-more attractive platform for fighting games and Japanese devs, and where those overlap lurks Bandai Namco. A Bandai survey doing the rounds is reportedly gauging interest in a PC version of Tekken 7—yet to make its way to the West on any platform.

If it does appear, it'll be the first Tekken game on PC (ignoring the muddled Street Fighter X Tekken), providing a little competition for the likes of Street Fighter and Skullgirls. We can only hope that Bandai takes the Spike Chunsoft route and starts porting its catalogue to Windows wholesale.