A series of new FEAR 3 shots have been released, showing scenes from a wrecked department store, infested with mad cultists and unfriendly creatures. We get to see the Alma, the ever-charismatic Pointman and psychic maestro of death, Paxton Fettel dealing damage to evildoers. You'll find the new shots embedded below.

The game's out on March 22. Check out the official FEAR 3 site for more information. You can click on the screens below to make bigger and spookier.