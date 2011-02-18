FarmVille developer worth '$10billion'

Zynga - the developer behind Facebook phenomenon FarmVille - is worth close to $10billion according to recent investment discussions.

In an article over at The New York Times , the casual social game developer is said to attract 275 million users to it's titles, which also includes CityVille. Such figures make it one of the major contributors to Facebook's revenue stream.

What do you make of this? Do you think this a triumph worth celebrating, or do you believe - like Jonathan Blow - that social games are 'evil'? Discuss in the comments!

[via CVG ]