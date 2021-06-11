Popular

There's going to be a Far Cry anime

It's being made by Netflix, it's an anime, and it's based on Far Cry. That's what we know.

Netflix is making a Far Cry anime. The show was announced during the final Netflix Geeked Week livestream (if you weren't aware, it's Geeked Week), but the streaming service didn't have anything to say about it beyond that. 

The only thing shown was the Fry Cry logo. Summer Game Fest producer Geoff Keighley guest hosted the videogame-themed Geeked Week episode ("Geeked Keighley" should've been his Death Stranding name), and as he pointed out, the logo doesn't even indicate which Far Cry we're talking about.

I'm hoping it's an anime based on Far Cry Primal, the prehistoric one, but that's the least likely thing to happen. If I had to guess, it'll be its own story that borrows elements from the numbered Far Crys—some sort of vacationer turned hero, a cult leader villain, drugs. I'm just speculating, of course, because literally all Netflix has shown are the words "Far Cry." It could be directly based on the next game, Far Cry 6, which stars Giancarlo Esposito as not-the-villain

Earlier in the Netflix stream, we did learn something about another Far Cry-related show: Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, a six-episode series being made by Adi Shankar. Shankar is reinterpreting Ubisoft characters and worlds as retro cartoons, as in the Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon DLC the series is named for.

We also learned that Lance Reddick will play Wesker in the live-action Netflix series, and got a very brief glimpse of The Witcher Season 2.

