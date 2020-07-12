Far Cry 6 release date and cinematic trailer revealed

Far Cry 6 was revealed today at Ubisoft's Ubisoft Forward livestream event and is scheduled for a February 18, 2021 release on the Epic and Ubisoft stores. It stars Breaking Bad Actor Giancarlo Esposito as dictator Antón Castillo, and Anthony Gonzales from Coco as his son Diego. You can watch the trailer above.

True to form, Far Cry 6 is set in a lovely and scenic locale, called Yara, ruled by an evil dictator. The evil overlord and central antagonist this time is Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Castillo is supposedly attempting to restore his country, per the press release, "to its former glory while grooming his son Diego (Gonzalez) to follow in his footsteps. Yet paradise has a price, and enriching his country means subjugating those who don’t adhere to his vision". That will probably involve inordinate amounts of murder.

The cinematic trailer is an extended sequence of "el presidente" Castillo monologuing to his son about grenades, and making him hold a live one. Outside, the people of the country riot and attempt revolution against brutal police. Castillo's particularly unhinged piece of child abuse is somehow a metaphor for their country and its people.

The cinematic trailer was also accompanied by a prestige TV-esque title sequence with various cinematic touches. It implies that the foundation of Yara's wealth will be in plants used for pharmaceuticals and in some kind of, likely dangerous, pesticide used to keep them safe.

Players in Far Cry 6 will be Dani Rojas, a local of Yara who is fighting in a revolution against Anton Castillo's regime, and can choose to make Dani a man or woman.

Yara itself is, surprising no one, the "largest Far Cry playground to date." Interestingly, it might have a more urban environment, as the island's capital city of Esperanza is supposedly included alongside jungles and beaches. As part of Dani's guerrilla revolution, players will use a variety of makeshift weapons and once again be able to recruit "Fangs for Hire," the animal companions introduced in Far Cry 5, including Chorizo, a dangerously distracting wiener dog on wheels.

Ubisoft has been at the center of a storm of controversy recently over numerous allegations of a hostile, sexist workplace. Multiple high-ranking executives within the company have resigned over the last few weeks. Per an earlier statement, today's livestream did not address the workplace abuse allegations.