Far Cry 5 extended gameplay video shows fishing, shooting and ramming

If there's one thing you can rely on a Far Cry game delivering, it's shooting. Or at least, that was the case until Far Cry: Primal, which had no guns in it. Far Cry 5 will commit no such crime, delivering shooting, bombing, ramming and even fishing in spades, judging by this extended gameplay video.

This video is what journalists saw behind closed doors at E3, and there's nothing particularly revelatory about it. The Far Cry gameplay template of exploring and shooting is very much intact here, and it'll be interesting to see whether this condensed Montana will feel dramatically different to previous Far Cry settings.

You'll also hear a bit about gun customisation, stealth, and – perhaps most importantly – fishing in this video. The game releases February 27. Here are some impressions based on some time spent with the game earlier this year.