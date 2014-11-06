Far Cry 4 system requirements revealed

Ubisoft has released the Far Cry 4 system requirements, along with a sexy new trailer detailing all the fancy four-letter acronyms that will make the game look especially swanky on high-end rigs.

As revealed today on the Ubiblog:

Minimum:

Supported OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit versions only)

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 955 @ 3.2 GHz

Intel Core i5-750 @ 2.6 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 955 @ 3.2 GHz Memory: 4GB

4GB Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD5850 (1GB VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 or AMD Radeon HD5850 (1GB VRAM) Direct X: Version 11

Version 11 Hard Drive: 30 GB available space

30 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Optimal:

Supported OS: MS Windows 7 SP1, MS Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit versions only)

MS Windows 7 SP1, MS Windows 8/8.1 (64-bit versions only) Processor: Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz or better

Intel Core i5-2400S @ 2.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz or better Memory: 8GB

8GB Video Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon R9 290X or better (2GB VRAM)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 680 or AMD Radeon R9 290X or better (2GB VRAM) Direct X: Version 11

Version 11 Hard Drive: 30 GB available space

30 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

For those of you on the upper end of the scale, the new Nvidia trailer gives you an idea of what you have to look forward to: PCSS, HBAO+, TXAA, hairworks, godrays, and brief explanations of what it all means. Far Cry 4 may not be a revolutionary leap beyond its predecessors, but if you've got the hardware to handle it, I expect it'll look pretty.

And in case you missed it, Ubisoft also announced today that for unspecified reasons (but that likely have to do with money), Far Cry 4, along with The Crew and Assassin's Creed: Unity, will not be released on Steam in the UK. Far Cry 4 comes out on November 18.