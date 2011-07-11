Popular

Far Cry 3 trailer shows alternative take on E3 demo with grenades, sniper rifle and a zipline

By

[bcvideo id="1043890924001"]

The mercenary who left a sniper rifle and some ammo next to a zipline leading directly to the heart of his mercenary base needs to be fired from crime forever. That is the lesson of the new Far Cry 3 developer walkthrough which shows an alternative way of taking on the merc camp that gets blown to bits in the Far Cry 3 E3 demonstration. We slotted this into our Sunday roundup , but it's worth another look for those who missed it the first time round. Far Cry 3 was one of the most exciting games at E3 this year, read our Far Cry 3 preview to find out why.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments