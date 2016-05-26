Far Cry 3 and Splinter Cell: Blacklist are $7 in new Humble Bundle

May has been an exceptional month for new video games, and chances are you're pretty busy with Doom, or Total War: Warhammer, or Overwatch, or Stellaris, or (you get the idea). Having more video games in your pile is never a bad thing, though, especially when you can snap up a handful for less than a tenner.

Or even less. If you spend $1 or more on the new Ubisoft Humble Bundle you'll get Rayman Origins, Grow Home and Call of Juarez: Gunslinger. If you spend above the average (which is currently $6.58) you'll also get Far Cry 3, Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Assassin's Creed: Chronicles China. If you've got even deeper pockets, paying more than $15 gets you Assassin's Creed: Rogue and The Crew as well.

Read more: Far Cry 5: Lost on Mars review

Finally, paying more than $75 gets you all of the above, as well as The Division and a fashionable* The Division t-shirt. You can partake in the savings over on the Humble Bundle store.

*Haha.