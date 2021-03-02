Fanatical's Spring Sale has Dirt 4 for AU$1.44

Dirt 4 was a good laugh when it released back in 2017: Andy described it as "an accessible, customisable off-road racer let down by a half-hearted career mode," but even with an average career mode it's probably worth it for AU$1.44. That's the price Fanatical is selling it for as part of its new Spring Sale.

At the time of writing that deal is available for another 15 hours, along with Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition for AU$5.78, and Resident Evil 3 Remake for AU$26.95. These flash deals are rolling out throughout the week, but there's a bunch of stuff that isn't time limited too. If you spend more than $10 you'll get a "free gift". Here are some highlights:

Anno 1800 | AU$26.53 (usually AU$89.95)

Rainbow Six Siege | AU$11.08 (usually AU$29.95), or AU$13.48 for the deluxe edition (usually AU$44.95)

Dirt Rally | AU$2.31

Rim World | AU$41.95 (usually AU$49.95)

Wasteland 3 | AU$56.66 (usually AU$89.95)

Far Cry 5 | AU$16.19 (usually AU$89.95)

Civilization VI Platinum Edition | AU$49.36 (usually AU$170.24)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition | AU$47.64 (usually AU$89.90)

Outward | AU$17.98 (usually AU$59.95)

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition | AU$25.88 (usually AU$69.95) or AU$20.33 for the standard edition

Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen | AU$12.58 (usually AU$44.95)

Dark Souls Remastered | AU$26.19 (usually AU$56.95)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey | AU$25.18 (usually AU$89.95)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint | AU$20.68 (usually AU$89.95)

Lots more where those came from: check out the full sale here.






