Fallout: New Vegas patch fixes unconscious people's limbs

Fallout: New Vegas has just received a massive patch, hopefully fixing many of the problems players have been having with the game since launch. Most notable among the changes are improvements to the game's performance and fixes for save game corruption. Read on for the full patch notes.

The patch notes hit Steam News yesterday. Here they are in full.



Companions now show up as waypoints on the map



Companions will always fast travel with you, unless told to wait or sent away



Fix: DLC error/save corruption



Fix: Stuttering with water effects



Fix: Severe performance issues with DirectX.



Fix: Controls temporarily disabled after reloading Cowboy Repeater while crouched



Fixed crash using the Euclid C-Finder while having the Heave Ho perk



Fix: Entering the strip after Debt Collector causes crash and autosave corruption



Fix: Using Mojave Express dropbox can cause DLC warnings



Fixed crash when buying duplicate caravan cards from a vendor in a single transaction



Crafting menu should filter valid (bright) recipes to the top of the list



Fix: Sitting down while looking down a weapon's ironsights leaves player control locked



Fix: If a companion is knocked unconscious with broken limbs they stay broken on respawn



Fix for varmint night scope effect persisting in kill cam



Fix for giving companions armor that adds STR does not increase their carry weight



Fix NPC Repair menu displays DAM as DPS



Having NPC repair service rifle with forged receiver decreases CND



NPC's with broken limbs were respawning with still broken limbs? That sounds like a pretty alarming bug. Aside from the control lock up bugs, the performance and stuttering issues will likely represent the most popular change. The changes should apply the next time you boot up Fallout: New Vegas in Steam.

