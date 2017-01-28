Popular

Fallout: New Vegas modder adds moving vehicles to roads

By

Cars and trucks can now be seen driving through the ruined streets.

If Mad Max has taught us anything, it's that even in the ruins of the post-apocalypse, enterprising survivors will always get a few cars working again. Modder Uhmatt has made this concept a reality with a mod for Fallout: New Vegas called Traffic, which adds moving vehicles to the crumbling streets. Now you'll see a few cars and trucks rumbling along the shattered asphalt along with the usual on-foot caravans. Very cool.

The mod is still in its early stages, described by Uhmatt as a 'beta/early preview.' As such, it's a little rough. There are no NPCs behind the wheel—the vehicles are technically creatures following preset routes—and they have a bit of trouble navigating the rougher bits of road, often halting to spin around and find a way across gaps and bumps. It's still pretty neat, however, to be running along, hear the rumble of an engine, and see a battered old pickup truck cruise past, complete with animated wheels.

After I installed the mod, it took a while for the first vehicle to show up, but within a few minutes I began spotting cars and trucks intermittently. Don't worry, it's not like there are huge traffic jams: typically I've only seen one car at a time, or occasionally two or three driving through the same general area. It fits in with New Vegas nicely, feeling like a few resourceful citizens got an old jalopy running and are simply heading to work (or to the casino).

You can find the Traffic mod over at Nexus Mods. I look forward to seeing it where it goes in the future. Thanks to the Nexus Mods twitter account for the tip!

Christopher Livingston

As staff writer, Chris has a love/hate relationship with Early Access survival games and an odd fascination with the lives of NPCs.
