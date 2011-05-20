Fallout: New Vegas Honest Hearts bugs shut out players

Hold the phones, everyone, all-new bugs have been discovered in Fallout: New Vegas! Players who had to endure the protracted bug-fixing period after New Vegas' release will hardly be surprised to hear that the latest DLC instalment, Honest Hearts, is having a few teething problems.

The Bethesda PC forums are awash with players posting to describe problems booting up the DLC. For many, the issue is related to known bugs in the "E-DE, My Love" quest in the main game. Eurogamer spotted a note from Bethesda employee "Nick" on the BethBlog , which said that a fix is being worked on for the next patch.

There's (more) bad news, however. Nick says that it's likely that players experiencing the problems will have to play through the game again from an earlier save.

"If you already have a save game where the bug is occurring, the fix will not apply and you'll need to revert to an earlier save prior to ED-E leaving in order to play through Honest Hearts," he writes.

For Steam players, Bethesda recommend verifying the integrity of the game cache (right-click on Fallout: New Vegas -> Properties -> Local Files -> Verify Integrity of Game Cache). Deleting the game's .ini files may also help.

Fallout: New Vegas had so many bugs on launch that even Obsidian's CEO publicly admitted that he wishes there hadn't been so many damn bugs on launch. Honest Hearts is the first of three summer expansions scheduled for Fallout: New Vegas.