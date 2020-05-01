Fallout 76 players have eaten 193,639 pepperoni rolls in two weeks

The Fallout 76 Wastelanders update isn't even a month old, but that hasn't stopped players from scarfing down a whopping total of 193,639 in-game pepperoni rolls, nuking the settlement of Crater a whole bunch, and dying to the new Wendigo Colossus boss 23,961 times. It's been a productive month in apocalyptic West Virginia.

These stats are courtesy of Bethesda who, in a blog post, shared some interesting insights from a recent AMA on Reddit along with a bunch of goofy stats about what players have been getting up to since Wastelanders dropped.

The big takeaway here—aside from players eating a small city's worth of pepperoni rolls, of course—is that Bethesda is currently working on a roadmap to outline what's next after Wastelanders and it could involve the iconic Brotherhood of Steel. These armor-clad techno-zealots have played a major part of nearly every Fallout game, but (aside from arbitrary lore reasons) they haven't had much of a presence in Fallout 76. When asked if a future update might focus on them or The Enclave, which is the last remnants of the American government, developers Jeff Gardiner and Ferret Baudoin said that the Brotherhood "is now watching the wasteland of West Virginia very closely."

Most of the AMA revolved around smaller features and quality of life issues. Chief among those is a new looking for group system coming this summer for players to team up with strangers to do dungeons or public events. Text chat is also something Bethesda says it is looking into, along with expanding how many items players can display in their bases.

But the real meat (hah) of the devblog are the pepperoni rolls and other such stats. For example, players sided with settlers 54 percent of the time, popped well over 7 million floaters, and killed the aforementioned Wendigo Colossus 7,122 times—far less than it killed other players.

Since launching in early April, Wastelanders has also helped Fallout 76 finally reach "Mostly Positive" reviews on Steam, a sign of how much better the game has gotten since its initial launch. Chris says Wastelanders makes Fallout 76 finally feel like a true Fallout game—albeit his least favorite. But, hey, progress is progress.