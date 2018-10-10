Every Fallout 76 perk card revealed so far

We've learned a lot about how Fallout 76's perk system will work as we get closer to the game's release on November 14. At every level until level 50, you'll stick a point in one of your 'S.P.E.C.I.A.L.' stats—Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck—and pick a perk card, of which there are hundreds offering various buffs. After level 50, you won't be able to increase your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats, but you'll still get new perk cards.

Each perk will have an associated point cost, and will be linked to one S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stat. You'll only be able to equip cards up to the value of the corresponding S.P.E.C.I.A.L.: with a strength stat of three, you'll only be able to equip three one-point perk cards, for instance (or one three-point perk card). You can also upgrade existing perks when you level up, ramping up their power, but also increasing their point cost.

Up to level 10, you'll get a 'perk pack' every two levels, which will contain four random cards (plus a joke and a stick of gum), encouraging you to experiment with perks you wouldn't normally pick. After level 10, you'll gain a pack every five levels. You can swap cards in and out when you want, so you won't be locked into any of your choices.

Below you'll find every perk card we know about from our hands-on time with Fallout 76. Most have the details of the perks spelled out, though there are a few cards we currently only know the names of. As we get closer to Fallout 76's launch, we're sure to learn about new cards, and we'll update this list when we do.

Cards added to our list recently are marked with an asterisk (*) below, as are those that have changed since we first saw them.

Strength

Strength is a measure of your raw physical power. It affects how much you can carry and the damage of all melee attacks. Here are the Strength perk cards:

*Blocker: Take 15% less damage from melee attacks

*Incisor: Your melee attacks ignore 20% of your opponent's armor

*Pack Rat: Weight of all junk reduced by 25%

*Ordinance Express: Explosives weight 30% less

*Shotgunner: Shotguns damage increased by 10%

Traveling Pharmacy: Weights of all chems including stimpacks are reduced by 30%

Iron Fist: Punching attacks do +20% damage with a 5% chance to stagger your opponent

Slugger: Your two-handed melee weapons do +10% damage

Gladiator: One-handed melee weapons do +10% damage (Rank 2: 20%, Rank 3: 30%)

Sturdy Frame: Armor weighs 25% less than normal

Batteries Included: Energy weapon ammo weighs 30% less

Expert Heavy Gunner: Non-explosive heavy guns do +10% damage

Thru-Hiker: Food and drink weights are decreased by 30% (Rank 2: 60%)

Bear Arms: Heavy guns weigh 20% less (Rank 2: 40%)

Bandolier: Ballistic weapon ammo weighs 90% less (at Rank 3)

Bullet Shield: Gain (unknown amount of) damage resistance while firing a heavy gun

Perception

Perception affects your awareness of nearby enemies, your ability to detect stealthy movement, and your weapon accuracy in VATS. Here are the Perception perk cards:

*Crackshot: Pistols have 10% more range and accuracy when sighted

*Exterminator: Your attacks against insects ignore 25% of their armor

*Glow Sight: +20% damage against glowing enemies

*Refractor: Gain +10% energy resistance

*Rifleman: Non-automatic rifles do +10% more damage

Picklock: Gain +1 lockpicking skill, and the lockpicking 'sweet spot' is 10% larger

Concentrated Fire: VATS now targets limbs. Focus fire to gain accuracy and damage per shot.

Night Person: Gain +1 Intelligence and +1 Perception between 6 pm and 6 am

Green Thumb: Reap twice as much when harvesting flora

Percepti-bobble: You hear directional audio when in range of a bobblehead

Pannapictagraphist: You hear directional audio when in range of a magazine

Butcher's Bounty: 40% chance to find extra meat when you search an animal corpse.

Endurance

Endurance is a measure of your overall physical fitness. It affects your total health, the action point drain from sprinting, and your resistance to disease. Here are the Endurance perk cards:

*Good Doggy: Eating dog food is now three times as beneficial

*Natural Resistance: You are 30% less likely to catch a disease from the environment

Thirst Quencher: Drinking any liquid has a 30% reduced chance to cause disease

Iron Stomach: Your chance to catch a disease from food is reduced by 30%

Lead Belly: You take 30% less radiation from eating or drinking.

Revenant: Gain a 25% damage bonus for 2 minutes when a player revives you

Slow Metabolizer: All food satisfies hunger by 15%

Dromedary: All drinks quench thirst by an additional 25%

Vaccinated: Chance of catching a disease from a creature lowered by 60% (at Rank 2)

Professional Drinker: There's no chance of becoming addicted to alcohol (at Rank 3)

Aquagirl/Aquaboy: You no longer take rad damage from swimming and you can breathe underwater

All Night Long: Buff unknown

Charisma

Charisma is your ability to help and lead others. It allows you to share higher point perks and also affects your awards from group quests and prices when you barter. Here are the Charisma perk cards:

Lone Wanderer: When adventuring alone, take 10% less damage and gain 10% AP regeneration

Happy-Go-Lucky: Your Luck is increased by 2 when under the influence of alcohol

Quack Surgeon: Revive other players with liquor!

Spiritual Healer: You regenerate health for 5 seconds after reviving a player

Strange in Numbers: Positive mutation effects are 25% stronger when teammates are mutated too

Hard Bargain: Buying and selling prices at vendors are better (Level 7)

Inspirational: When you are on a team, gain 5% more XP

Squad Maneuver: Run 10% faster when part of a team

Bloodsucker: Bloodpacks satisfy thirst, no longer irradiate you, and heal 50% more

Philanthropist: Restore some of your team's hunger or thirst when you eat or drink

Team Medic: Your stimpacks now also heal nearby teammates for half the normal strength

Happy Camper: Hunger and thirst grow 40% more slowly in a camp or team workshop (Rank 2: 80%)

Bodyguards: Gain 6 damage and energy resistance (max 18) for each teammate, excluding you (Rank 2: +8)

Party Girl: The effects of alcohol are doubled (at Rank 2)

Animal Friend: Buff unknown

Friendly Fire: Buff unknown

Outlaw: Buff Unknown

Intelligence

Intelligence determines your overall mental acuity, your ability to hack terminals, the condition and durability of your crafted items, and the returns you get from scrapping. Here are the Intelligence perk cards:

*Gunsmith: Guns break 10% slower and you can craft tier 1 guns (plans required).

Pharmacist: RadAway removes 30% more radiation.

Makeshift warrior: Your melee weapons break 30% more slowly and are cheaper to repair.

Licensed Plumber: Your pipe weapons break 30% more slowly and are cheaper to repair.

Hacker: Gain +1 hacking skill, and terminal lock-out time is reduced

Grease Monkey: Workshop items are 30% easier to repair

Contractor: Crafting workshop items now costs 25% fewer materials

First Aid: Stimpaks restore 10% more lost health

Exotic Weapons: Craft Rank 1 exotic weapons (at Rank 2)

Science: You can now craft energy guns (plans required)

Exotic Weapons Master: Buff unknown

Agility

Agility is a measure of your overall finesse and reflexes. It affects the number of action points in VATS and your ability to sneak. Here are the Agility perk cards:

*Guerrilla: Your automatic pistols do +10% damage.

*Dead Man Sprinting: Sprint 10% faster at increased AP cost when your health is below 40%

Moving target: Gain +15 damage and energy resistance while sprinting (no power armor)

Gunslinger: Your non-automatic pistols now do +10% damage

Born Survivor: Falling below 20% health will automatically use a Stimpack

Action Boy: Action points regenerate faster.

Dodgy: Spend 30 action points to avoid 10% of each enemy attack

Marathoner: Sprinting consumes 20% fewer action points

Gun Runner: Your running speed is increased by 10% when you have a pistol equipped

Goat Legs: 80% less fall damage (at Rank 2)

Mister Sandman: Buff unknown

Gun Fu: Buff unknown

Adrenaline: Buff unknown

Luck

Luck is a measure of your overall good fortune, and affects the recharge rate of critical hits as well as the condition and durability of items you loot. Here are the Luck perk cards:

*Junk Sheild: Carry junk to gain up to 10 damage and energy resistance

Serendipity: While below 30% health, gain a 15% chance to avoid damage

Pharma Farma: 50% chance to find extra first aid Chems when you search a chem container.

Scrounger: 40% chance to find extra ammo when you search an ammo container

Can Do!: 50% chance to find an extra canned good when you search a food container

Luck of the Draw: Your weapon has a 10% chance to regain condition when hitting an enemy

Starched Genes: You will never mutate from rads, and Radaway will never cure mutations (at Rank 2)

Mysterious Stranger: The Mysterious Stranger appears more often when using VATS (at Rank 2)

Mystery Meat: Stimpacks may generate edible meat tissue. Higher rads improve the chance (Rank 3: excessive edible meat)

Grim Reaper's Sprint: Buff unknown

Mysterious Savior: Buff unknown