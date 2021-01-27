Fallout 76 now lets you stash 50% more junk

Bethesda released an update for Fallout 76 yesterday that now lets you stash more stuff, as well as other quality of life changes. The Inventory Update now lets you store 1,200 pounds of items in your stash—that's 50% more than you could previously.

The Pip-Boy also gets some quality of life updates, splitting the inventory into three tabs: New, Armor, and Food/Drink. New pretty much does what it says on the tin, separating the most recent items you've collected from the world. Armor is now separated from other apparel items such as outfits, with Food/Drink separating your consumable foods away from things like serums.

Stack weight is now viewable, too. Selected stacks will now show both the weight of the stack and the individual item. Player vending machines are also getting a UI overhaul on the map, showing how many 1, 2 and 3 star items are up for sale.

While Fallout 76 had a rough go of things when it first released, Bethesda has been regularly updating the game. It's now starting to resemble something you'd expect from a Fallout game. Last year's major update finally brought shelters to the game, which people have been using to make some pretty neat stuff.