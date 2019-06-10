Fallout 76 is getting human NPCs and companions this fall

Human NPCs are coming to Fallout 76, complete with full dialogue trees and a new quest line. The news was announced at Bethesda's E3 showcase, as part of the Wastelanders update which will be free for all players.

Year one of Fallout 76 was players settling the Wasteland, but Year 2 "is about people coming back to reclaim it," said co-studio director Tom Mustane.

The YouTube description for the Wastelanders trailer above reads:

"One year after the opening of Vault 76, other humans have returned to Appalachia. Factions of Settlers and Raiders aim to make the world their own and claim a rumored fortune. Embark on a new main quest of choice and consequence, interact with characters and their unique stories, discover the faction settlements of Crater and Foundation, and collect powerful new weapons and armor. Your choices decide their fates."

The official website says a bit more:

"Who you side with is up to you, and your choices will determine their fates. Both the Settlers and the Raiders will present you with unique companions, stories and plenty of new weapons and armor to earn. Wastelanders will fundamentally change the way you experience Fallout 76, and it’s set to arrive in fall of 2019."

The Wastelanders update is coming this fall. In the meantime, Fallout 76 will also have a week-long free trial from June 10 to June 17.