Fallout 76 instructional film shows how to make friends and watch them die horribly

Maybe if more educational films were like Bethesda's Fallout 76 instructional videos, I would have actually learned something in school. It's hard not to pay attention when important information is distributed alongside images of people's head's getting vaporized and super mutants being cut in half by gunfire. The premise of today's film, Let's Work With Others, is that the wasteland is a deadly place and making some pals will increase your chances of survival. You can watch the video above.

Along with friends, the film suggests you might also encounter some not-so-friendly types in Fallout 76, both of the monster variety and those occasional hostile players who want to chop you up and nick your schwag. Protip: that trick where you stop someone's gun from firing by poking your finger in the barrel? Doesn't work.

Fallout 76 is due out this November, with a beta in October (though not on Steam). We recently put together a big-ass guide about Fallout 76's S.P.E.C.IA.L. and perk cards, too.