Fallout 4 video shows what happens when 50 synths battle 50 raiders

Who's the toughest foe in Fallout 4: synths or raiders? The video above by YouTuber Tyrannicon seeks to answer that question by pitting 50 raiders against 50 synths. As you'll see, the outcome isn't as important as the obscene violence that precedes it. Keep an eye out for the best head explosion since Scanners.

Expect more of these shenanigans in the weeks and months to follow, or if you'd prefer to conduct some experiments of your own these console commands should do the trick. Deathclaws versus molerats, anyone? Meanwhile, if you're just starting out in the wasteland, here are a handful of tips to make surivival a little easier.

Cheers, Kotaku.