Six things I wish I'd known before starting Fallout 4

While we're on the subject of settlements, let's talk about your home base. It's important to have one. That sounds obvious, but it's not something you really designate in game. Every settlement is yours, but, even within that, it's helpful to have a place that's definitively yours.

I picked the Red Rocket just outside of Sanctuary. I did this because it's empty, and so I didn't have to put up with NPCs whining because they didn't have any food and beds. Also it's where I found Dogmeat, and dogs are fundamentally better than people. And, more to the point, it has a near-complete set of crafting benches—including a power armour station.

Here's why it's important to have an easy to find, easy to remember base: junk. You need lots of materials, and so it's a good idea to be picking up junk on your travels. Pre-war money is great, because it's a source of cloth. Anything with aluminium in is amazing, because you need it to repair your power armour. Glue is wondrous, because it's a key component in most weapon mods.

That junk takes up space, so you'll want to regularly transfer it to a workshop—preferably, a single workshop. Supply lines can connect workshops together, but to do that you need the Local Leader perk (six Charisma) and a spare settler for each two places you connect. In short, it's a pain in the arse. If you always know where your components are, there'll be less guesswork, and less need to set up a labyrinthine supply network.