Fallout 4 computers used to depict "Russian hacking" on CNN

It'd be pretty hard for the Russians to hack America using the computers in Fallout 4. For one, the computers in Fallout 4 are not connected to the internet: in Bethesda's alternative history, America never makes it that far into the future. Another obstacle stopping Russia from hacking America via the computers in Fallout 4 is that, no matter how you approach it, it'd simply be impossible.

That hasn't stopped CNN using footage of a Fallout 4 computer in a story about Russian hacking, though. It's not a huge faux pas on the news outlet's part: it's simply used as B-Roll footage, after all. But it's still pretty amusing, especially in light of how often TV news co-opts video game footage. A recent example includes ITV passing Arma 2 footage off as real.

Spotted by vigilant redditor Poofylicious, the CNN footage aired on December 28, and can be seen at about the one minute mark in the first video over here.