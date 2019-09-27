Fallback is a perspective-shifting roguelike that's coming soon

The machines have taken over the planet and shoved humanity underground—this is, according to post-apocalyptic roguelike Fallback, a bad thing. We'll have to agree to disagree. Anyway! Humans have had enough with living underground and have decided to rebel, freeing themselves from the titanium tyranny of their robot overlords next month.

Fallback is 2.5D with an "Escher-inspired" that switches perspectives, allowing you to trot off in different directions and unlock new paths. The maps are procedurally generated, built out of multi-plane modular rooms that effectively create 3D labyrinths. Not very aesthetically pleasing ones, mind—apparently the machines don't care about appearances.

Picking one of four rebel heroes, you'll a unique quirk, flashy sword, jetpack and some basic combat and movement skills, but as you progress through the maze you'll be able to add new upgrades to the list, from a pool of 50, augmenting your character or giving you entirely new abilities. The skill tree is persistent, so each run will give you an opportunity to become stronger, even if you end up dead, but you'll also find upgrades that only last for that life.

2.5D platformers are one of my weaknesses, so I'll be keeping an eye on this as it approaches it October 11 launch. That's only a few days after Trine 4 arrives, so I'm going to have my hands full.