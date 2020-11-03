Facebook pauses Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap orders following reports of snapping

Facebook is reportedly cancelling orders for its Oculus Quest 2 Elite Strap, following reports that "a very small percentage" of the more form-fitting premium strap are not living up to quality standards.

According to emails received by UploadVR , Facebook has been contacting some customers with outstanding Elite Strap orders and cancelling them due to "customer quality reports". It also confirms that it has put a temporary pause on shipping inventory while it investigates. Those customers are then able to cancel their order, if they so wish.

"We are investigating some customer quality reports, and while we believe this is affecting a very small percentage of Elite Strap accessories, it’s important to us that we’re always providing our customers with the highest-quality experience possible with our products," Facebook says in the email, "so we’ve temporarily paused on shipping inventory from our distribution centers while we look into this."

This comes after emerging reports of customers with Elite straps complaining that the strap snapped in two after a short period of time. Facebook previously promised to look into the issue following reports from customers, UploadVR confirmed, and it now appears that its investigation has led it to temporarily pausing orders.

Customers facing issues are told to contact Oculus support for a full refund or replacement. We recommend the former until any fault found in the strap has been resolved.

The Oculus Quest 2 comes with an included material strap, although the Elite Strap is available as a $49 upgrade for a more comfortable fit. There's also the $129 Elite Strap, which includes a fitted battery pack and carry case for more longevity on-the-go.