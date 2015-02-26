Fable Legends will be free-to-play

Fable Legends—Lionhead's four-versus-one online RPG—will be free-to-play. The Windows 10 (and Xbox One) exclusive will let four heroes team up against one villain—a player able to spawn monsters in an attempt to bring down the opposing goody-eight-shoes.

The free-to-play model will follow a system similar to that of League of Legends. On launch, Lionhead will offer four free heroes. Two weeks later, those heroes are rotated out for a different set of free characters. If players would like to permanently unlock a specific character, they'll need to buy them—either with silver, the game's in-game currency, or with real money.

For the villain, real money or silver can be used to buy additional creature types. By standard, villains can only deploy the creatures designed for a specific level. The unlocks enable villains to add in creatures native to different parts of the game.

Players can also use silver or real money to buy chests of randomised equipment—including weapons, augments, armour, items and potions.

"There are free-to-play games like World of Tanks out there that are very much a pay-to-win kind of experience," David Eckelberry, Fable Legends game director told Eurogamer. "For me the better ones for the customers are the ones where you get to enjoy all of the content without paying money. And then you pay if you want to."

Last month, Fable Legends was revealed to feature cross-play between Windows 10 and Xbone players. That announcement also featured a teaser trailer, giving a brief look at how the game will work.